St. Clair Senior Center's GRAND Re-Opening Friday, July 28th
The grand re-opening of the St. Clair Street Senior Center is set for 2:00 to 4:30 Friday afternoon, July 28th. A total renovation of the facility has taken place over the past year, and the outcome has members saying: "This place looks like a luxury resort."
