St. Clair Senior Center's GRAND Re-Op...

St. Clair Senior Center's GRAND Re-Opening Friday, July 28th

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The grand re-opening of the St. Clair Street Senior Center is set for 2:00 to 4:30 Friday afternoon, July 28th. A total renovation of the facility has taken place over the past year, and the outcome has members saying: "This place looks like a luxury resort."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) 40 min Looking for cheap... 87
Hidden Valley Lakes 44 min Curious 1
Lacy Tue getarealjobandget... 5
Sally Wall.... hick bigot? (Jul '12) Mon Gary Russell 6
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) Jun 25 Rhett Butler 9
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Jun 21 Eddie 74
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Jun 21 okay 10
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC