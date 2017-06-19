Special Meeting of the Murfreesboro C...

Special Meeting of the Murfreesboro City Council scheduled June 28th

Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro City Council will gather in a special meeting at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at the City Hall , for the purpose of reviewing the Total Compensation Study conducted by Gallagher Benefit Services. On February 9, 2017, the City Council authorized Gallagher Benefit Services to conduct a new Total Compensation Study of a market analysis for both Public Safety and Unified Pay Plan salary ranges.

