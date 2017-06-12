Southern Joint Replacement Now In Murfreesboro

Southern Joint Replacement Institute has opened a Murfreesboro office in Suite F at 3053 Medical Center Parkway. Board-certified orthopedic physicians, T. Scott Curry, Robert J. Otto, Jefferson C. Morrison, Jeffrey T. Hodrick, Michael J. Christie, and David K. DeBoer, all MD's, are now seeing patients at their new facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.