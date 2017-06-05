Sens. Ketron and Tracy announce $78,3...

Sens. Ketron and Tracy announce $78,320 in art grants awarded in Rutherford County

State Senators Bill Ketron and Jim Tracy announced today that 13 organizations throughout Rutherford County will receive $78,320 in grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission. These grants were allocated after being reviewed by citizen advisory panels made up of Tennesseans with expertise in appropriate disciplines and a final review by the full Arts Commission.

