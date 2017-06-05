Saturday Night Stabbing In 'Boro

NewsRadio WGNS has learned that a stabbing occurred in the Southridge area off South Church Street around 9:00 o'clock Saturday evening. Emergency responders from Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue along with paramedics from the Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services prepared the victim to be transported to the helipad at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

