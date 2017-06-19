Rutherford County Sheriff's Office "S...

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office "SCAM" Phone Calls Continue - Listen to this message

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Another case of someone claiming to be a Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy on a scam related phone call has been reported in Murfreesboro. On Wednesday, a 74 year old female called Murfreesboro Police to tell them that a man called her home claiming to be a Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Wed Eddie 74
Lacy Wed Jennifer Melton 4
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Wed okay 10
duane calloway (Aug '16) Jun 20 well 2
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jun 18 Kenny 1,554
A Modern Day Hero in Christiana Tennessee Jun 17 wjabbe 1
Reapers Jun 15 Kasey 1
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC