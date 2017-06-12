Rutherford County Property Assessor c...

Rutherford County Property Assessor considering a run for Governor

Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

A recent story by Sam Stockard in the Murfreesboro Post indicates the Rutherford County Property Assessor is considering a run for the governors seat in Tennessee. Touting "experience and ideas," Rutherford County Property Assessor Rob Mitchell is considering a run for governor in the 2018 Republican primary despite little statewide name recognition.

