Rape Aggression Defense classes in Murfreesboro to start June 12

Safety-conscious women on and off MTSU's campus can sign up online today for a new five-week summer session of the University Police Department's popular Rape Aggression Defense classes, which will begin Monday, June 12. This summer's free RAD classes, which will run Mondays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through July 17, are open to all female MTSU students, faculty and staff and to the public. There will be no class Monday, July 3, because of the Independence Day holiday.

