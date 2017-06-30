Racketeering Acts Include Multiple Mu...

Racketeering Acts Include Multiple Murders and Drug Trafficking in Clarksville and Murfreesboro

A federal grand jury in Nashville, Tenn., returned a 40-count indictment yesterday, charging 11 members of the Gangster Disciples with conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise that included multiple murders, including the murder of a witness; a drug distribution conspiracy; and multiple other crimes of violence in aid of racketeering as well as firearms and drug crimes, announced Jack Smith, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee and Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.

