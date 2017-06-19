Our WGNS / Rion Flower Shop Good Neig...

Our WGNS / Rion Flower Shop Good Neighbor of the Day is Scott...

Our WGNS / Rion Flower Shop Good Neighbor of the Day is a jewelry repairman at Jared, the Galleria of Jewelry in Murfreesboro. Scott Atkinson recently re-sized a family heirloom ring that was worth about $30,000 and according to the customer, "Scott went above and beyond in making sure the diamond ring was well cared for and secure.

