Our WGNS / Rion Flower Shop Good Neighbor of the Day is Scott...

Our WGNS / Rion Flower Shop Good Neighbor of the Day is a jewelry repairman at Jared, the Galleria of Jewelry in Murfreesboro. Scott Atkinson recently re-sized a family heirloom ring that was worth about $30,000 and according to the customer, "Scott went above and beyond in making sure the diamond ring was well cared for and secure.

