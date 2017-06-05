Our WGNS / Rion Flower Good Neighbor of the Day is Marie Riggin who...
Our WGNS / Rion Flower Good Neighbor of the Day is Marie Riggin who works at Hardee's on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. You may recognize her name from past news stories... For the past 7 years, she has helped to raise money to fund research for childhood cancer .
