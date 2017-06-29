Open house at the Beesley Animal Clinic in Murfreesboro
Photo captured by Scott Walker during a past outreach in 2016 where volunteers visited those who can't easily get out to get their dogs or cats vaccinated. Outreach programs like that are offered to residents at no charge and save money for those on a fixed income in Rutherford and Cannon Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rentals no background check (Feb '14)
|3 hr
|Mull502
|15
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|15 hr
|Looking for cheap...
|87
|Hidden Valley Lakes
|15 hr
|Curious
|1
|Lacy
|Jun 27
|getarealjobandget...
|5
|Sally Wall.... hick bigot? (Jul '12)
|Jun 26
|Gary Russell
|6
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Rhett Butler
|9
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Jun 21
|Eddie
|74
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC