Old Salem Hwy Man Charged with Driving on Suspended for Fifth Time

A 42-year old Old Salem Highway man has been arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license for the fifth time. Sol David Vecchio was stopped by Murfreesboro Police Officer Jeff Carroll Saturday at 1:15pm for allegedly failing to stop for a sign at the intersection of Battle and Bridge Avenues.

