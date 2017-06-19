Old Salem Hwy Man Charged with Driving on Suspended for Fifth Time
A 42-year old Old Salem Highway man has been arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license for the fifth time. Sol David Vecchio was stopped by Murfreesboro Police Officer Jeff Carroll Saturday at 1:15pm for allegedly failing to stop for a sign at the intersection of Battle and Bridge Avenues.
