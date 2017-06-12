The plans for the proposed "The Cove at Oaklands," the 11.6 acres of townhomes that were to be built on an area of land near Oaklands Mansion, were withdrawn by the applicant, and the public hearing for the plans was taken off the agenda of the Murfreesboro City Council meeting that took place on Thursday. The withdrawal of the plans comes after Justyna Kostkowska, an MTSU English professor and Murfreesboro resident, created a petition to fight against the construction on the property surrounding the Oaklands Sinking Creek.

