No tax hike in Rutherford County's 2018 budget

Rutherford County commissioners approved a $563.2 million spending plan for fiscal 2017-18 without raising taxes, while also giving the nod for construction of Rockvale High School even though it will cost $11 million more than expected. The appropriation represents a $33 million increase over the current year and uses $15.8 million from the county's fund balance, in addition to keeping the property tax rate at $2.68 per $100 of assessed value.

