No Room in the Inn for Murfreesboro's homeless?

After nearly 30 years in a city-owned building, Room in the Inn is on the verge of being homeless. The city of Murfreesboro notified the organization recently it will not renew its lease at 640 W. Main St. after June 30 for failing to meet government regulations, leaving Director "While the need for shelter services in our community has not diminished, the city can no longer maintain confidence in this organization's ability to take care of the facility and resolve issues of non-compliance," said Assistant City Manager .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.