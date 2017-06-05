No Room in the Inn for Murfreesboro's...

No Room in the Inn for Murfreesboro's homeless?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Murfreesboro Post

After nearly 30 years in a city-owned building, Room in the Inn is on the verge of being homeless. The city of Murfreesboro notified the organization recently it will not renew its lease at 640 W. Main St. after June 30 for failing to meet government regulations, leaving Director "While the need for shelter services in our community has not diminished, the city can no longer maintain confidence in this organization's ability to take care of the facility and resolve issues of non-compliance," said Assistant City Manager .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Jun 3 in my opinion 6
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 30 Pooperton McButtFart 8
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) May 29 Anonymous 1,550
Renaissance fest May 28 Girl1011457q7r5 1
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) May 26 Mborosucks 72
Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite May 22 granny 1
Another trucker DIES behind MCCORMICK TRUCKING ... (Sep '12) May 21 old and retired 20
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC