Neighbors Fight To Save Murfreesboro Green Space
Some residents who live near the Oaklands Mansion and Park are concerned about rezoning being considered by the city that would create 91 town homes. The property in question is just under 12 acres that borders Oaklands Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Sissy
|86
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Jun 10
|BigSexy
|7
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jun 9
|anonymous
|1,553
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Pooperton McButtFart
|8
|Renaissance fest
|May 28
|Girl1011457q7r5
|1
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|May 26
|Mborosucks
|72
|Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite
|May 22
|granny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC