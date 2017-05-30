Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting at Villager Condominiums
Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting at Villager Condominiums on Middle Tennessee Boulevard at approximately 3:48 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival to the scene, the officers discovered nine spent shell casings on the connecting road from Middle Tennessee Boulevard to New Lascasses Pike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Sat
|in my opinion
|6
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Pooperton McButtFart
|8
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|May 29
|Anonymous
|1,550
|Renaissance fest
|May 28
|Girl1011457q7r5
|1
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|May 26
|Mborosucks
|72
|Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite
|May 22
|granny
|1
|Another trucker DIES behind MCCORMICK TRUCKING ... (Sep '12)
|May 21
|old and retired
|20
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC