Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting at Villager Condominiums

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Sidelines

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting at Villager Condominiums on Middle Tennessee Boulevard at approximately 3:48 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival to the scene, the officers discovered nine spent shell casings on the connecting road from Middle Tennessee Boulevard to New Lascasses Pike.

