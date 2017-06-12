Murfreesboro Police respond to report...

Murfreesboro Police respond to report of domestic assault at Campus Crossings involving MTSU student

15 hrs ago Read more: The Sidelines

Murfreesboro Police responded to a reported domestic assault involving an MTSU student at Campus Crossings Apartments on Thursday at approximately 3:13 p.m. The victim stated to police that the incident started when Park began to yell at her on the way home from the airport. When the victim and Park arrived at the apartment, Park grabbed the victim and threw her onto the bed and grabbed her by the back of her neck.

