Murfreesboro Police respond to dead b...

Murfreesboro Police respond to dead body inside parked car in Kroger parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Sidelines

Murfreesboro Police responded to a dead body inside of a parked car in the Kroger parking lot on Old Fort Parkway at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to a press release from MPD Public Information Officer Kyle Evans, officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that the person was deceased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nice azz at Dollar general 2 hr Joe 1
james pollock?? 6 hr justinlanning 1
Lacy 8 hr Elleminnowpea 6
Rentals no background check (Feb '14) 12 hr Mull502 15
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) Thu Looking for cheap... 87
Hidden Valley Lakes Thu Curious 1
Sally Wall.... hick bigot? (Jul '12) Jun 26 Gary Russell 6
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,411 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC