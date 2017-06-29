Murfreesboro Police respond to dead body inside parked car in Kroger parking lot
Murfreesboro Police responded to a dead body inside of a parked car in the Kroger parking lot on Old Fort Parkway at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to a press release from MPD Public Information Officer Kyle Evans, officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that the person was deceased.
