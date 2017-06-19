Murfreesboro Police release BOLO for missing juvenile
According to a press release from MPD Public Information Officer Kyle Evans, Stafford walked away from his job at the Sonic restaurant on Middle Tennessee Boulevard on Thursday. He was last seen at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard on Friday.
