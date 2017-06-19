Murfreesboro Police conducted a drug investigation at an apartment in the Student Quarters apartment complex on South Rutherford Boulevard on Wednesday at approximately 10:43 p.m. Upon arrival, officers knocked on the door of the apartment and made contact with Ricky Madden Jr. When the door was opened, the officers immediately detected the scent of marijuana. Madden stated to police that he did not live in the apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.