Murfreesboro man arrested for drugs, according to police - Over $4k in cash
A 37 year old man who Murfreesboro Police say they recognized due to prior run-in's was arrested this past weekend after police spotted him in the area of Medical Center Parkway. Evidently, Orlando D. Chesterfield had felony warrants for a Schedule 2 drug.
