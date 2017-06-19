Murfreesboro man accused of writing t...

Murfreesboro man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of bad checks

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

One tire shop confirmed with WGNS that the man wrote checks to them that added up to about $6,000. Several months ago, that tire shop called the police and eventually took the man to court in Rutherford County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Janes Haircuts for men 3 hr okay 10
Lacy 18 hr Confused 1
duane calloway (Aug '16) 18 hr well 2
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jun 18 Kenny 1,554
A Modern Day Hero in Christiana Tennessee Jun 17 wjabbe 1
Reapers Jun 15 Kasey 1
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Jun 15 star 73
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rutherford County was issued at June 21 at 4:20AM CDT

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC