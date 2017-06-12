Murfreesboro Gears Up for July 4th Celebration
The City of Murfreesboro's "Celebration Under the Stars" will be held at McKnight Park on Tuesday, July 4. The day's activities begin at the outdoor pool at Sports*Com at 10a.m. with a pool party, games and prizes until 4:30p.m. - Admission is $3.00 for youth and seniors/$4.00 for adults. The evening activities in McKnight Park begin at 3:30p.m. with a live band, "Audio Saints" and admission to the family-oriented events will be free of charge.
