Murfreesboro Gears Up for July 4th Ce...

Murfreesboro Gears Up for July 4th Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The City of Murfreesboro's "Celebration Under the Stars" will be held at McKnight Park on Tuesday, July 4. The day's activities begin at the outdoor pool at Sports*Com at 10a.m. with a pool party, games and prizes until 4:30p.m. - Admission is $3.00 for youth and seniors/$4.00 for adults. The evening activities in McKnight Park begin at 3:30p.m. with a live band, "Audio Saints" and admission to the family-oriented events will be free of charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reapers 1 hr Kasey 1
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) 3 hr star 73
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) Jun 13 Sissy 86
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Jun 10 BigSexy 7
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jun 9 anonymous 1,553
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 30 Pooperton McButtFart 8
Renaissance fest May 28 Girl1011457q7r5 1
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC