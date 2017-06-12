Murfreesboro Electric Represented at Lineman Rodeo
The Murfreesboro Electric team recently represented the local power utility at the Tennessee Lineman Rodeo. Amy Byers with Murfreesboro Electric tells NewsRadio WGNS they're proud of Logan Barber, Dustin Dagg, DeMorro Grayson, and Mike Gross... Byers says the event, which was held several years ago in Murfreesboro, will again come back to the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|10 hr
|Sissy
|86
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Jun 10
|BigSexy
|7
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jun 9
|anonymous
|1,553
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Pooperton McButtFart
|8
|Renaissance fest
|May 28
|Girl1011457q7r5
|1
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|May 26
|Mborosucks
|72
|Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite
|May 22
|granny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC