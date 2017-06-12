Murfreesboro Electric Represented at Lineman Rodeo

The Murfreesboro Electric team recently represented the local power utility at the Tennessee Lineman Rodeo. Amy Byers with Murfreesboro Electric tells NewsRadio WGNS they're proud of Logan Barber, Dustin Dagg, DeMorro Grayson, and Mike Gross... Byers says the event, which was held several years ago in Murfreesboro, will again come back to the city.

