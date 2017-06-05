Murfreesboro Cold Patrol celebrates f...

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol celebrates first home

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Murfreesboro Post

In the back room of Murfreesboro Cold Patrol's new office space, paper hearts and stars hang from the ceiling and cardboard signs cover one wall. "I told everybody that I would pay them a dollar a sign this week only, so if they wanted to bring me their signs I would collect them," said "My sign looks better than yours," and "Too ugly 2 prostitute," hang a few feet from "Do not pass by a man in need for you might be the hand of God to him."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Sat BigSexy 7
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jun 9 anonymous 1,553
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 30 Pooperton McButtFart 8
Renaissance fest May 28 Girl1011457q7r5 1
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) May 26 Mborosucks 72
Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite May 22 granny 1
Another trucker DIES behind MCCORMICK TRUCKING ... (Sep '12) May 21 old and retired 20
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC