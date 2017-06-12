Murfreesboro City Schools Busy This Summer
Murfreesboro City Schools' Extended School Program has announced programs planned for summer 2017 including science, art and technology camps. These programs enable students to continue their learning adventures as they work with certified teachers to conduct science experiments, create art projects and experience a variety of technology tasks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
