MTSU Creates $1 Billion Economic Impact, 8,400 jobs

New MTSU graduate Nathan Wech of Corryton, Tenn., holds his hard-earned bachelor's degree in aerospace aloft as he returns to his seat during spring 2017 undergrad commencement inside Murphy Center Saturday, May 6. Wech was one of 2,543 MTSU students receiving degrees over two days in three ceremonies. Middle Tennessee State University is responsible for about 8,400 jobs across the state, which generates $1.12 billion in revenues and over $408 million in wages and salaries, a new economic report released Tuesday shows.

