MTSU aviation camp gives high schoolers a chance to soar
From left, MTSU flight instructor Jonathan Benefield poses with MTSU Summer Aviation Camp participants Eddie Isbll, Preston Davis and Jacob Solan on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after flying from Shelbyville, Tenn., back to Murfreesboro as part of camp activities. Nearly 40 students are gaining hands-on experience at the university's weeklong aviation camp, which wraps up Friday at the MTSU Jean A. Jack Flight Education Center at Murfreesboro Municipal Airport and on the MTSU campus in the Business and Aerospace Building.
