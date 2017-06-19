Meharry, MTSU collaborate to increase...

Meharry, MTSU collaborate to increase primary care physicians for underserved areas in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Medical News

Leaders from Meharry Medical College and Middle Tennessee State University signed an agreement Thursday to develop an accelerated pathway for talented students to graduate as physicians to serve in rural areas of the state. Meharry President James Hildreth and MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee launched the partnership at a State Capitol signing ceremony that highlighted the unique collaboration between the private and public institutions that was brokered by state officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) 18 hr Rhett Butler 9
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Jun 21 Eddie 74
Lacy Jun 21 Jennifer Melton 4
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Jun 21 okay 10
duane calloway (Aug '16) Jun 20 well 2
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jun 18 Kenny 1,554
A Modern Day Hero in Christiana Tennessee Jun 17 wjabbe 1
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,426 • Total comments across all topics: 282,025,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC