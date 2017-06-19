Mayor Talks About Parks Priority System
Recently, a group from Nashville was turned away from 'Boro Beach because it was full. The group's director alleged it could have been because of their race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
