Matthew Stafford Safe and Back Home

10 hrs ago

The 16-year old Murfreesboro youth who was reported missing on last week, is now "safe and sound" at home. Earlier stories indicated that Matthew Stafford walked away from his job at Sonic Drive-In on Middle Tennessee Boulevard on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

