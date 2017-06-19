Martin named secondary coordinator for Rutherford County Schools
Dr. Kay Martin has been named the secondary coordinator for Rutherford County Schools effective July 1, announced Richard Zago, the assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. The secondary coordinator position works with the district's high schools through the district's Instruction Department.
