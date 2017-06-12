Main Street's Saturday Marketplace Is Fun
Main Street Executive Director Kathleen Herzog answers questions about the historic district while enjoying the Saturday Marketplace on the Murfreesboro Square. It's every Saturday, during the warm season, from 8:00AM to Noon.
