Kenny Chesney calling on college students to create his next video;...
Kenny Chesney is calling on Nashville-area college students to create the music video for his latest single, "All The Pretty Girls." Chesney asked students from Nashville's Belmont University and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN to submit a video they've created for the song, including lyric videos, live action, notion, animation and more.
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Eddie
|74
|Lacy
|Jun 21
|Jennifer Melton
|4
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Jun 21
|okay
|10
|duane calloway (Aug '16)
|Jun 20
|well
|2
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jun 18
|Kenny
|1,554
|A Modern Day Hero in Christiana Tennessee
|Jun 17
|wjabbe
|1
|Reapers
|Jun 15
|Kasey
|1
