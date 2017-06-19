Kenny Chesney calling on college stud...

Kenny Chesney calling on college students to create his next video;...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Kenny Chesney is calling on Nashville-area college students to create the music video for his latest single, "All The Pretty Girls." Chesney asked students from Nashville's Belmont University and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN to submit a video they've created for the song, including lyric videos, live action, notion, animation and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Wed Eddie 74
Lacy Jun 21 Jennifer Melton 4
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Jun 21 okay 10
duane calloway (Aug '16) Jun 20 well 2
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jun 18 Kenny 1,554
A Modern Day Hero in Christiana Tennessee Jun 17 wjabbe 1
Reapers Jun 15 Kasey 1
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC