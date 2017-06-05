June 9th Boro Art Crawl Welcomes Studio Tour Artist to Crawl
The June Boro Art Crawl will be featuring the works of a wide range of artist, from third generation artists to some who have just stared exploring their talent. The Crawl takes place around the Murfreesboro City Square and environments around the ever-increasing downtown area, from Mayday Brewery to dreamingincolor, located not far from Oaklands Mansion.
