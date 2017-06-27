How a stolen bike seat in Murfreesbor...

How a stolen bike seat in Murfreesboro is more than just a $30 problem for one woman

Most of us think that a $30 to $50 problem is only a minor issue in life, but when you are trying your best to make ends meet, that $30 problem can feel like a $1,000 setback. 26-Year-old Kimberly Couch works at the Goodwill store on Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

