How a stolen bike seat in Murfreesboro is more than just a $30 problem for one woman

Most of us think that a $30 to $50 problem is only a minor issue in life, but when you are trying your best to make ends meet, that $30 problem can feel like a $1,000 setback. 26-Year-old Kimberly Couch works at the Goodwill store on Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.