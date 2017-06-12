Harding Place Man Charged with Third DUI

20 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

A 31-year old Nashville man is charged with DUI and driving on a revoked license for the third time. Murfreesboro Police Officer Matthew Rice reports assisting another officer in a traffic stop on East Main Street just before 12:30 Tuesday morning.

