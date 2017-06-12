Guns n' Hoses: MFRD Won 16-15
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department extinguished Murfreesboro Police Department's hope for a victory in the last inning of the Guns N Hoses charity softball game In a back and forth game where the lead was exchanged several times, Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department secured the win 16-15. Chief Mark Foulks said, 'The real winners to us are the men and women who benefit from the funds raised by our efforts.
