Guns n' Hoses: MFRD Won 16-15

Guns n' Hoses: MFRD Won 16-15

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department extinguished Murfreesboro Police Department's hope for a victory in the last inning of the Guns N Hoses charity softball game In a back and forth game where the lead was exchanged several times, Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department secured the win 16-15. Chief Mark Foulks said, 'The real winners to us are the men and women who benefit from the funds raised by our efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Modern Day Hero in Christiana Tennessee 11 hr wjabbe 1
Lady Janes Haircuts for men 23 hr Itiswhatitis 9
Reapers Thu Kasey 1
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Thu star 73
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) Jun 13 Sissy 86
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jun 9 anonymous 1,553
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 30 Pooperton McButtFart 8
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,842,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC