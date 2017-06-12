Georgia Inmates Wanted for Prision Gu...

Georgia Inmates Wanted for Prision Guard Murders CAPTURED in Rutherford County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Two Georgia inmates suspected of killing two corrections officers in an escape from a prisoner transport bus this week have been captured in Murfreesboro. Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose were taken into custody after a car chase and subsequent foot pursuit at I-24 near the Epps Mill Road exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reapers 10 hr Kasey 1
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) 12 hr star 73
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) Jun 13 Sissy 86
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Jun 10 BigSexy 7
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jun 9 anonymous 1,553
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) May 30 Pooperton McButtFart 8
Renaissance fest May 28 Girl1011457q7r5 1
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC