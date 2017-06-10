Folkfest draws hundreds despite heat,...

Folkfest draws hundreds despite heat, humidity

In the 35 years the International Folkfest has brought the world to Murfreesboro, there have been torrential rains and high winds mixed amongst the perfect, sunny days, but nothing has kept the visitors - or the audience - away. Not even the unusually high heat and humidity Saturday kept people away from the Square.

Murfreesboro, TN

