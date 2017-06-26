Duo accused of shoplifting groceries ...

Duo accused of shoplifting groceries in Murfreesboro

A man and a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 were evidently seen by a Kroger store manager stealing groceries. The manager told Murfreesboro Police the duo entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about $200 in groceries and then pushed the car outside without paying for the items.

