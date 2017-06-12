Digital Book Tour at The Avenue June 27th

Linebaugh Public Library System will host the Digital Bookmobile National Tour from 11:00 o'clock Tuesday morning until 5:00 that evening in the Belk parking lot at the Avenue of Murfreesboro. This mobile exhibit will provide an interactive experience for readers of all ages to explore eBooks and audiobooks available through the Linebaugh Public Library System.

