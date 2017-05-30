City, MTSU meet with apartment complexes to map effective safety strategy

City of Murfreesboro and Middle Tennessee State University officials met Thursday at City Hall with owners and managers of privately-owned apartment complexes to continue developing effective strategies to combat crime in areas surrounding campus. Mayor Shane McFarland, MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, City Manager Rob Lyons, MTSU Police Chief Buddy Peaster, Murfreesboro Police Deputy Chief Mike Bowen, Assistant Chief Eric Cook and Vice Mayor Madelyn Scales Harris were among City and university leaders who met with more than a dozen apartment complex managers.

