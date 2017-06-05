City Council addresses putting out fires, filling a vacancy

The department will look for land where it can construct a fire hall capable of housing an aerial apparatus used to fight fires at tall buildings, roughly between the NHC building in downtown Murfreesboro and Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center near I-24. Council members looked at five site proposals Monday on Medical Center Parkway, four of which the city owns, focusing on a former demolition landfill that would have to be dug up and re-filled to prepare for a new building.

