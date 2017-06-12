Camp Forget-Me-Not June 21-23

There's still space available at Alive Hospice's Camp Forget-Me-Not for grieving children and teens, but time is running out to register. This summer day camp, created just for grieving children ages 6-14, will be held June 21-23 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

