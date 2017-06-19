Blackman BBQ Date Changed due to Rain...

Blackman BBQ Date Changed due to Rain in Murfreesboro area

WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The Blackman Barbeque that was scheduled to take place this Friday evening has been moved to Friday, June 30th due to the increased rain Rutherford County is experiencing. Again, the date of the annual Blackman Barbeque has been changed to June 30th.

