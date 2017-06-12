Bicyclist Killed on Train Tracks

Bicyclist Killed on Train Tracks

A bicyclist is dead after being truck by a train in Murfreesboro. It happened near the intersection of Scott and Dashiel Streets, close to Medical Center Parkway around 7pm Friday night.

