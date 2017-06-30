BB Gun Bandit Strikes Again in Murfre...

BB Gun Bandit Strikes Again in Murfreesboro

13 hrs ago

It all started on June 27, 2017 in the area of Rideout Lane off of Cason Lane when a pizza deliveryman was struck by two BB's. His truck was also hit about six times as he delivered a pizza to a local apartment complex.

